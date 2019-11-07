Author to speak about John Cumberland book

Paul St. Cyr will speak about his latest book, “Four C’s,” on the life of Major League pitcher John Cumberland, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Walker Memorial Library. Books will be available for $15.

A Westbrook native, Cumberland played and coached 38 years in professional baseball. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1965 and pitched six years in the majors, mostly for the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

St. Cyr, who lives in Sebago, is a retired Westbrook High School teacher and baseball coach. St. Cyr is a historian and has written Civil War novels and “The St. Cyrs of Halidon.”

Poetry series resumes

The Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.16, at Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Commons (facing Main Street).

The event features James McKenna, former Maine assistant attorney general, and Claire Hersom, formerly a Maine Equal Justice board member.

Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel will host the event and light fare will be available. Suggested donation is $4.

