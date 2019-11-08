KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, just over two weeks after the quarterback’s season was jeopardized by a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes never missed a practice after hurting his knee on a Thursday night against Denver, even though some thought the seriousness of the injury could sideline the league MVP for months. But it turned out there was no structural damage, and it became a waiting game to see when Mahomes would return. He practiced on a limited basis the first week before being ruled out against Green Bay, then was limited again last week before being inactive against Minnesota.

“We knew how we’ve been doing the whole process of the injury,” Mahomes said after Friday’s practice. “I knew I had a chance once I talked to all those doctors, and they said that as long as I was functioning well, moving well, that I could play this week.”

Matt Moore started the past two games for Kansas City. The journeyman had been coaching high school football when the Chiefs lost backup Chad Henne to a broken ankle in the preseason and gave him a call. Moore wound up playing solidly in losing to the Packers and beating the Vikings.

His performances, along with improved play from the defense, helped keep the Chiefs (6-3) atop the AFC West and in the hunt for a first-round playoff bye while Mahomes was out.

“Unless something happens here, he’ll be the guy that plays,” Coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes, who had been eager to play. “You can go whatever direction you want to go with it. I’m going to see after this practice, but right now, that’s what it looks like.”

FALCONS: Quarterback Matt Ryan has been removed from injury report and appears set to play against New Orleans.

A bye week helped Ryan recover after a sprained right ankle forced him to miss his first game since 2009 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle two weeks ago.

JETS: New York expects Le’Veon Bell to be in the backfield when they square off against the Giants on Sunday. Sam Darnold and the offense could also have tight end Chris Herndon on the field for the first time this season.

“Yeah, it looks good,” Coach Adam Gase said Friday.

Both Bell and Herndon were listed as questionable for the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but both took positive steps this week at practice.

BENGALS: Wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. After not practicing Thursday because of a lingering ankle injury, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection returned to practice Friday but did not run during the portion open to reporters.

He underwent surgery during training camp and has not played in a game this season.

VIKINGS: Wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday night at Dallas and could be sidelined for the rest of the month.

RAVENS: Baltimore signed inside linebacker L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021. Fort was signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster in late September after being released by the Eagles.

BROWNS: Cleveland signed steady center JC Tretter to a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension.

Tretter has started all 40 games – and not missed one play – since signing with Cleveland as a free agent before the 2017 season. The 28-year-old, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Green Bay, has helped solidify a Cleveland offensive line that lost 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas before last season and has struggled this year.

