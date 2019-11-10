SOUTH PORTLAND –

Norma C. DiPierro, 85, formerly of Marcella Avenue, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 in her home at Scarborough Terrace, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in North Chatham, N.H. on July 24, 1934, the daughter of the late Dean and Evangeline (Dyer) Charles. She graduated from Oxford High School in the class of 1952.

On July 4, 1958 she married Joseph A. DiPierro at St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland, Maine, where they remained lifelong communicants until its closing.

Norma spent her entire working career at UNUM Insurance, retiring in 1992 after 40 years of service. When not working she loved playing bingo, bowling, going to yard sales, watching the Golden Girls, Everyone Loves Raymond, game shows, and knitting. She was a wonderful cook who loved the holidays and was well known for her famous chocolate fudge, and she especially loved giving and receiving hugs. Her greatest love was her family.

After retiring in 1992 she helped take care of her two grandchildren while their parents worked. She was also an amazing caretaker for her husband during his final years. Norma will long be remembered as a warm, friendly, generous, loving person who always had a smile on her face.

Norma was predeceased by her husband, Joseph DiPierro in 2012; seven sisters Betty, Mary, Sadie, Ruth, Lorraine, Dot, and Anita, three brothers Dean, George, and Madison; and longtime friend, Ruth Killinger. She is survived by her daughter Donna and husband James Cote of South Portland, a son Joseph DiPierro and his wife Natasha Alexeeva of California; two grandchildren, Cassie and her husband Carl Martin of England, and Zachary and his wife Isabel Cote of West Baldwin; one great-granddaughter, Piper Lee Cote of West Baldwin; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Norma’s life will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To view Norma’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in

Norma’s memory to the:

Activities Department

Scarborough Terrace

600 Commerce Dr.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous