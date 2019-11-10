WINDHAM – Robert P. Wescott, 78, passed away peacefully Nov. 7, 2019. He was born and raised in Westbrook, a son of Everett and Ruth (Deering) Wescott.Bobby, graduated from Westbrook High School, where he was a standout athlete and worked for SD Warren for 40 years. Upon retirement, he kept busy by continuing to work and has been employed at OConnor Motors for 16 years.Bob enjoyed a friendly game of cards, Uno, cribbage, bingo, often known as “Champ” and on occasion trying his luck at the casino. He was a true Mainer who enjoyed tinkering in his woodshop, hunting, golfing and spending time at camp. Above all, family gatherings were considered one of Bob’s favorite past times, especially on Little Sebago.He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Wescott of Windham; children, Mark Wescott and his wife Tina of Saco, Linda Howard of San Diego, Calif., James Wescott and his wife Nancy of Minocqua, Wisc., Jolene Langlois and her husband Bob of Auburn, Krista Chamberland and her husband Gary of Buxton, and Robyn Cole and her husband Jacob of Gray; grandchildren, Danielle, Eric, Alex, Avery, Delainey, Madison, Chase, Ainsley, Cameron, Nathan, Brieleigh, Matthew, Kaelyn, Alexis, Peyton, Rhylan, Austin, and Jaxson; brothers Donald Wescott and Clifford Wescott; as well as many nieces and nephews.Bob was predeceased by his brothers Dennis, James, Raymond, and Richard Wescott.A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062, where a celebration of life will begin at 7 p.m. Feel free to bring a story to share.”

To express condolences or participate in Bob’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers,donation’s in Bob’s name may be made to:Children with Hair Loss122776 Dixie HwySouth Rockwood, MI 48179 or: American HeartAssociationPO Box 3049Syracuse, NY 13220

