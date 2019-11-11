SOUTH PORTLAND

Association will hold Veterans Day parade Monday

The South Portland War Veterans Memorial Association, which is made up of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 832 and American Legion Post 35, will hold a Veterans Day Parade on Monday morning.

The parade will form at 9:30 a.m. at Southern Maine Community College at the end of Broadway, near the ocean. The parade procession begins at 10 a.m. It will continue down Broadway to the Veterans Monument for a short service.

For more details, call 799-3997 after 3 p.m.

Garden club will hold annual Harvest Luncheon

South Portland’s Osewantha Garden Club will hold its annual Harvest Luncheon on Wednesday at the First Congregational Church’s Guptill Hall, 301 Cottage Road.

The event will begin with a short business meeting at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon, and the day will be completed with a floral design program, “Holiday Arrangements” by Grace Ouellette, from Highland Avenue Greenhouses.

Advance reservations are required for the luncheon by calling Martha Maguire at 799-7556.

BRUNSWICK

Library hosting talk on history of antisemitism

Curtis Library will host the talk “In the Shadow of Pittsburgh: Making Sense of Antisemitism,” by Howard Solomon at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Morrell Meeting Room at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St.

Please join us for a conversation about the history of antisemitism, what it looks like, why it exists, and what we can do about it.

Registration is not required.

For more details, go to curtislibrary.com or call the reference desk at 725-5242.

PORTLAND

Church to host giveaway for individuals in need

The Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish Social Justice and Peace Commission will hold a Parkside Neighborhood Giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the parish hall on 65 Mellen St.

Items that will be given away to individuals or families in need including warm clothing for adults and children, boots, bedding, blankets, towels, kitchen utensils, pots and pans, dishes, books, toys, and more.

“This giveaway is so important, particularly to those experiencing their first Maine winter,” said Anne Johnson, a commission member. “The parish is an indispensable part of the social support network for the Parkside community, the city, and the diocese. When in need, hundreds in the neighborhood turn to the parish for clothes and household items.”

Those who can donate items are asked to drop them off at the parish hall from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area, serving people from 12 Spanish-speaking countries. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

For more details, call Anne Johnson at 929-3088.

Women’s prayer breakfast on Saturday

The Scarborough chapter of Magnificat will host the Catholic Women’s Prayer Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fireside Inn & Suites at 81 Riverside St. All Catholic women, as well as women who have lost touch with the church, are invited to gather for an inspiring celebration of faith and community.

By sharing a meal together, women are provided an opportunity to pray, sing and grow together in faith. A highlight of the prayer breakfast is the testimony of individuals sharing their own story about how God has touched them.

Fr. Anthony Kanagaraj Chinnaiyan, HGN, parochial vicar of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor, will deliver the keynote address.

Admission is $23 by advanced reservation only by going to magnificat-ministry.net/chapters/chapter-states-l-m/me-scarborough. No tickets will be sold at the door. Admission for priests, deacons and religious brothers and sisters is complimentary, but preregistration is still required. Since the day is designed to speak to the hearts of women, free of distractions, it is respectfully requested that children under the age of 14 not be in attendance.

For more information, call Marcessia at 617-864-3908.

TOPSHAM

Garden club to host talk on basics of birding

The Topsham Garden Club will sponsor the free talk “Backyard Birding Basics” from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Topsham Public Library at 25 Foreside Road.

Maine Audubon network and outreach manager Nick Lund, whose nature and science writings have been published by the National Audubon Society, Washington Post, National Geographic, Slate.com, and other outlets, will head the discussion. Bring your “brown bag” lunch and join members for dessert and coffee after the presentation.

For more details, go to [email protected] or call 725-1727.

Rep. Berry holding talk on utility ownership

State Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, will head the talk “People Power,” detailing his proposal to establish a Maine Power Authority, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Ararat High School.

“Maine Power” would replace Central Maine Power Company and Emera Maine, instead operating much like Maine’s existing consumer-owned utilities such as Kennebunk Light and Power, Madison Electric Works or Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative.

As Maine looks to decarbonize, experts point to the electrical grid as the foundation of future energy needs. Berry argues that the state’s current grid does not provide the reliable and affordable foundation needed.

Consumer-owned power exists in 49 states, serving 15 percent of U.S. residents, and is more common in other developed nations.

NEWCASTLE

Lincoln Academy to host student open house

Lincoln Academy will host a Student Open House at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for prospective students in the Alumni Dining Commons in the center of the Lincoln Academy campus at 81 Academy Hill Road.

The event serves as a chance for families of prospective students to visit the campus, meet teachers and staff, and tour the school. Although most families who attend represent incoming ninth graders, families of students interested in transferring from another high school, or homeschoolers interested in exploring options at Lincoln Academy are also encouraged to attend.

Any student living in a town with secondary school choice can attend Lincoln Academy, with their tuition paid by the sending town. The school also accepts tuition-paying students who come from towns without school choice.

The open house will begin with an orientation by current students and members of the Administration and Guidance Department. Next, families can take a campus tour with student tour guides, and visit an academic and club fair in the gym, where faculty and students are available to answer questions about their specialties.

Families considering Lincoln Academy should plan to attend the open house, even if they are considering several options for high school.

For more details, call 563-3596 ext. 295. Parking for the evening event is available in the student parking lot across from the gym.

WELLS

Library hosts storytime, teen crafts, Lego club

Wells Public Library will host the following youth events this week at 1434 Post Road:

Toddler Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to meet us for stories, songs and movement, all followed by a craft.

Teen Craft: Hot Air Balloon Lightbulbs, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. This month, it’s up, up and away as we upcycle old lightbulbs into delicate decorations for your room. We provide the supplies, youth bring the creativity.

Toddler Storytime is meeting this week at a new day and time, 1 p.m. Friday. Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to meet for stories, songs and movement, followed by a craft.

Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club, 3 p.m. Friday. Participants are invited to build master creations with Legos provided by the library. We will also have Rubik’s Cubes on hand, with instructions on how to solve the cube. All ages welcome.

For more details, email Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

ORONO

UMaine explores to talk Mount Everest expedition

Six University of Maine explorers will talk about their experiences participating in the most comprehensive scientific expedition ever conducted on Mount Everest. This free, public panel discussion, “The University of Maine’s Role in the National Geographic and Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Extreme Expedition to Mount Everest,” will be held from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Friday in the McIntire Room at Buchanan Alumni House.

Major expedition goals included understanding change in climate, water availability and the role of human impacts on one of the planet’s most severe environments. Speakers will include Paul Andrew Mayewski, director of the Climate Change Institute and professor in the School of Earth and Climate Sciences; and panelists and expedition participants Aaron Putnam, assistant professor in the CCI and the School of Earth and Climate Sciences; Mariusz Potocki, Heather Clifford and Peter Strand, Ph.D. candidates in the CCI and School of Earth and Climate Sciences; and Laura Mattas, M.S. student in the CCI and School of Earth and Climate Sciences.

Videos and expedition items will be included.

ROCKLAND

Biologist to hold talk on seabird nesting season

Refuge biologist Linda Welch will head the talk “State of Affairs of our Seabirds,” providing an update on the 2019 seabird nesting season, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 9 Water St.

Learn how Maine Coastal Islands NWR uses restoration and management efforts to create safe nesting places for 15 species of seabirds. Long-term monitoring continues to document the number of breeding seabirds, their productivity and what they eat. This helps the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service understand how climate change in the Gulf of Maine is influencing these species. Welch also will talk about the two new tracking studies on terns and petrels that started this season.

For more information, call 594-0600 ext. 5.

WESTBROOK

Membership now open for WinterKids App

The annual WinterKids App membership is now available. Families who purchase a membership and download the app will have access to offers on lift tickets, equipment rentals, gear and much more at more than 80 recreational areas and retailers around Maine and New Hampshire. New offers will be added to the app regularly throughout the winter, and in the offseason.

This is the second year of the WinterKids App, which replaced the Passport booklet last year. Users can register up to five family members for $35. The app is available for kids 18 and younger. Offers vary within the app, and new offers are available regularly. Families will enjoy new user-friendly features, including offline redemption, improved search features and a visual update to help navigation and faster loading.

There are three steps to gaining access to these wintertime deals. First, interested families should purchase their membership online at winterkids.org/winterkids-app. Next, they can create family profiles for their account, which can include up to four children and/or other family members. Last, they can download the app to a mobile device.

For more details, call Winter Kids executive director Julie Mulkern at 871-5700, ext. 102, or go to winterkids.org.

STANDISH

Students hold auction to support trip to Uganda

The Saint Joseph’s College student chapter of Doctors Without Borders will hold a “Hope to Help” Auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Xavier Hall lounge, 278 Whites Bridge Road. Charcuterie platters and complimentary beverages will be available, as well as a cash bar for alcoholic drinks. Tickets are $20 per person.

This auction is part of the chapter’s fundraising effort to support a volunteer trip to Uganda through Partners for World Health, a nonprofit organization based in Portland that collects medical supplies and equipment and distributes them to those in need around the world. Since 2009, PWH has collected more than two million pounds of medical supplies that would have otherwise been destined for local landfills. Elizabeth McLellan, founder of PWH, will be the guest speaker.

The event will feature live and silent auctions.

To RSVP for the auction, go to hopetohelp.rsvpify.com.

