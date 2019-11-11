MONDAY

Community lunch, noon, 202 Woodford St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon, 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members 55 and older, and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m., 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m., 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public Bean Supper, including homemade kidney and pea beans, brown bread, red & brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, hot rolls/biscuits, pies, and hot and cold beverages. 4 to 6 p.m., Saco Grange No. 53, 168 North St., Saco. $8, $4 ages 5 to 12; younger children eat free. Take out available. 831-5784 or [email protected]

