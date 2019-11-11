STANDISH

Village Square Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Standish Congregational Church, 25 Oak Hill Road.

Featuring fabulous apple fritters, a Cookie Walk, From the Garden, Craft Corner, Christmas Room, and luncheon items, including sandwiches, homemade chowders, stews and chili, served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details, call 642-2503.

TOPSHAM

A Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Midcoast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St.

Join Girl Scout Troop No. 190 as they sponsor their first holiday fair and bake sale. Multiple vendors, with holiday and other crafts for sale will be in attendance. Breakfast and lunch items will be available. This is a fundraiser benefiting Troop 190’s upcoming National Girl Scout Convention trip.

For more details, email [email protected] or call 751-2957.

BUXTON

A Christmas Fair and Luncheon will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road.

The event will offer sales of crafts, jewelry, White Elephant items, a Cookie Walk, food table and raffles.

For more details, call Peggy Bouthiet at 929-4341 or 929-5600.

FREEPORT

The Designing Women 14th Annual Holiday Show, benefiting Freeport Community Services, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road.

This juried show features 26 local artisans displaying beautiful, original pieces including: glass, porcelain, polymer, silver and gold jewelry, unique adornments and ornaments, hand-woven apparel, textile and leather handbags, handmade stoneware pottery, pastels, batik paintings and watercolors, applique quilts and wall pieces, artisanal body care and much more. There will be live music, and lunch options include homemade bakery items, soup, sandwiches, pies and more.

All proceeds from the suggested $2 door donation and from food sales will be donated to Freeport Community Services.

For more details, go to fcsmaine.org.

BRUNSWICK

A Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 36 Pejepscot Terrace, off Jordan Avenue.

The fair will include sales of crafts, collectibles, baked goods and White Elephant table items.

SCARBOROUGH

A Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 350 Route 1.

The fair will feature sales of Christmas decorations, baked goods, and Haitian Metal Art & Papier Mache butterflies (proceeds from these sales benefit the work of Konbit Sante health partnership in northern Haiti).

Live music and light refreshments also will be featured.

RAYMOND

A Holiday Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road.

This annual fair will feature a variety of artworks, knitted and sewn items, ornaments, pottery, glass works, jewelry, baked goods and more.

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

PORTLAND

The 13th Annual Portland Ramada Inn Christmas Arts & Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ramada Inn Season Event & Conference Center, 155 Riverside St.

The event will include holiday gift purchases, artisan gifts of gourmet foods, knits to lamps and more.

Admission is $2 and free for ages 12 and younger.

For more details, go to newenglandcraftfairs.com.

GRAY

The First Congregational Church of Gray’s Annual Holly Fair and Chowder Luncheon will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. (behind McDonald’s).

There will be a Cookie Trail, RADA Cutlery, crafts, pets items, a White Elephant Room, Vermont Cabot cheddar cheese, baked goods, Crossroads Coffee, donuts and free coffee, and a free raffle ticket for all who purchase items from a vendor.

