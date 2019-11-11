SCARBOROUGH – Ellen M. McLain, 85, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born on October 21, 1934, a daughter of the late Elisha and Isabelle (Bangs) Grant.

Ellen is survived by her children, Larry Grant and wife BettyAnn, Steven L. Grant and his wife Victoria, and her daughter Kathleen L. Darling and husband Michael, as well as their children whom she loved dearly; her three sisters, Grace McKinney, Marjorie Hujsak and youngest Joyce Lowe; her loving grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Buddy and John and her sister Mable.

When Ellen was younger, she enjoyed camping with her family, baking, refinishing furniture, interior design and ceramics. She worked many years for Sylvania in Maine and New Hampshire retired there.

Ellen will be missed by many special and dear friends at Longfellow Place where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Ellen's online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 13, from 5pm to 7pm at Lindquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 11am at Lindquist Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011

