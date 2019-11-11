DAYTON – Janice Mary Doe, 77, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Biddeford on June 4, 1942, the daughter of Leo Callahan and Frances (Chenard) Callahan. She attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1960.On June 2, 1962, she married her husband, Stephen. They moved to Dayton in 1968 and started a family, having three children. She had a great love of family, always enjoying her children’s activities and sporting events. She loved the countryside and the garden that she and her husband maintained. She collected antiques, especially pottery and teacups, and was an avid reader. Janice is survived by her husband, Stephen Fraser Doe; her three children, Stephen Matthew Doe and his wife Bonnie Burns, Susan Woolsey and her husband Roger, and Timothy Doe; and her three grandchildren, Steve, Brendan, and Jonathan.She is also survived by her siblings, Brian Callahan, Paul Callahan and his wife Jeanne, Stephen Callahan, Gregory Callahan, Thomas Callahan and his wife Tina, Frederick “Rick” Callahan and his wife Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Callahan and her husband Daniel Howard; and by her nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to a time of Visitation on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine. Online condolences in Janice’s memory can be given to the family at at www.cotefuneralhome.com.The family would like to thank Laura Doyon Brown, Crystal Merry, and Nancy Van Tassell for all their care and support.

