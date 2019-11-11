TOPSHAM – William A. Bond, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence at the Highlands in Topsham. He was born on March 21, 1927 to Janet McCaw Bond and Girard D. Bond Sr.

Bill Bond graduated from Shaw High School, East Cleveland, Ohio in January, 1945, and enlisted in the army on March 20, 1945. He served at a train guard control center outside Paris, France from January to October, 1946. While overseas he visited museums, travelled Paris and to Brussels, and played golf. Honorably discharged in November, 1946, he graduated Yale University class of 1950. While at Yale he played intramural sports including squash and touch football for Calhoun College.

A graduate of Harvard Law School ’53, he went on to work at Boyd, Waterson and Co. (March 1, 1954 – Oct. 31, 1999) in Cleveland as a tax preparer and investment counselor, a long and pleasant career that he attributed to his associates’ honesty and motivation. He married Carol Crofut in 1965, divorced in 1980. A dedicated father, he cared for their two children upon Carol’s passing in 1983. Bill was a lifetime fan of college football and a golfer; he was a member at Canterbury Country Club, Shaker Hts, Ohio for many years.

Bill Bond is survived by his son, David Bond of Oakland, Calif. and his wife and his daughter, Kate Day of Pownal, and her husband, and five grandchildren.

