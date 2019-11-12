WISCASSET – Joanne P. Farmer, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, after a brief illness.

Joanne was born on April 2, 1929 in Bath, to Thomas Pearson and Margaret E. (Lee) Pearson. She was raised in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1946. After high school Joanne worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph Company as a switchboard operator, retiring after 20 years of service. She married the love of her life, Roy Farmer, in 1951 and together they had a daughter, Kim.

Joanne was 13 years old when her first sibling, Jane, was born. Less than two years later, another sister, Louise, arrived. Joanne immediately became a primary caregiver for her younger sisters and continued to look out for them even after she married and moved to Wiscasset. Throughout their marriage, Joanne and Roy took in many family members for extended periods of time and were always ready to help anyone in need. Joanne never forgot a birthday and she remembered everyone at Christmas. Every year the two of them would hand deliver Christmas gifts all over town.

Joanne grew up in a family that loved music. Many played musical instruments and there were many family sing-a-longs. Some of her fondest memories of her youth centered around these family gatherings. Joanne was known to break into song at a moment’s notice throughout her life and she loved any party that gathered around a piano.

Joanne was well known for her cooking skills and for her sense of humor. She was Roy’s greatest social asset for his real estate and insurance businesses, wining and dining clients, turning many into life-long friends. Joanne hosted many dinner parties with lots of libation and good conversation. Friends and family always knew that they could stop in at Joanne and Roy’s any time for a drink, a bite or just a visit. She was always there ready to serve.

Joanne and Roy went on many vacations with friends and family within the U.S., Canada and to Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, Central America, Bermuda and the Caribbean. Joanne and Roy also hosted annual family ski vacations at Sugarloaf Mountain and Bretton Woods where Joanne, once again, provided wonderful home cooking for everyone. Their frequent boat trips on the Sheepscot River were also well-stocked with food prepared by Joanne.

Family was #1 to Joanne, but most of all she absolutely adored her two grandsons, Matthew and David, and then with the arrival of her great-grandchildren, Maya-Rose and Levon Roy, she was once again smitten. During her final months, just mentioning the babies would lift her heart and make her smile.

Joanne was a member of the Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, the Wiscasset Garden Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Lincoln County Historical Association, St. Andrews Society and St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Wiscasset.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Thomas Pearson; her sister, Louise Pearson Chapman; and, just seven months ago, her husband, Roy Farmer.

Joanne is survived by her devoted daughter, Kim Farmer Haeberle and her husband, Robert W. Jr.; grandson Matthew Roy Haeberle, grandson, David Robert Haeberle and his wife, Melissa Sewall Haeberle; great-granddaughter Maya-Rose Melinda Haeberle, great-grandson Levon Roy Haeberle; sister, Jane Stevenson and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. The service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 22 High Street, Wiscasset at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. A reception will follow at Waters Edge Banquet facility on Davis Island in Edgecomb. There will be a private burial on Sunday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

To view Joanne’s memorial page or to share on-line condolences, visit www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity or to any one of the many organizations Joanne supported such as

Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, St. Philips Episcopal Church in Wiscasset, Midcoast Conservancy, Lincoln County Historical Association, the Morris Farm Trust and the Wiscasset Public Library.

