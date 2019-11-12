BRUNSWICK – Priscilla Anna Folger – Lavallee – Slinger passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, very peacefully at her home surrounded by family from complications with PDD, Parkinson’s Disease Dementia.

Born in Brunswick on the Sept. 24, 1945 to Martin and Priscille (Michaud) Folger. She grew up across the river on Front Street in the Topsham Heights, attended St. John’s Catholic School and Brunswick High School. In 1963 she was selected as the Brunswick Teen Queen.

Pat married her high school sweetheart, Timothy Lavallee in August of 1965 and they had two boys, Mike and Joey. They raised their family in Lewiston and Pat was a true ‘soccer mom’ before the term became popular; attending all of the boys sporting and Cub Scout events, assisting Joey with his paper route on inclement mornings, and she kickstarted the ‘snack shack’ at the Elliot Little League baseball field. In addition, she reestablished, and was the first president of the L and A Jaycee Women’s Association. Unfortunately, her dream marriage dissolved.

In 1983 she told her parents that she had met “this Navy guy.” In June of 1989 she married Frank C. Slinger and they were soulmates for the next 30 years. Pat had three careers; first as the office manager for Taylor Brook Dental in Auburn, then as the operations/function manager of the dietary department for St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She then started a home business ‘Now & Forever’ preserving wedding/funeral flowers, which were displayed in shadow boxes.

Pat enjoyed canoeing the Saco River, pepperoni pizza, long weekends with her ‘sisters’, Christmas holiday movies, playing Sorry with the grandkids, Old Orchard Beach pier fries, the camp on Tacoma Lakes, The Phantom of the Opera, her backyard gardens, Prospect Harbor Lighthouse, being a ‘snowbird’ while parking their travel trailer in kids driveways, collecting angels, a glass of wine, Popham Beach, rollerblading, and life.

In addition to her husband she will be remembered by her brother, Marty (Pat) Folger; son, Joseph Lavallee and his partner, Linda Christiani, daughter-in-law, Julie (Shane) Milliken; stepkids, Natalie (Shane) Gibson, Timothy (Kim) Slinger, Dena (Christi) Slinger; grandkids, Eric Lavallee, Thomas, Brennon, and Frances Slinger, Taylor and Noah Milliken; and two great-grandkids, Michael and Lillan Lavallee; plus, several nieces and nephews.

Pat was predeceased by her son, Michael; parents; and ex-husband.

Over the course of time, Pat had accumulated a very large angel figurine and artifacts collection, of over 250. Pat is now our guardian angel.

A celebration of life will be held at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Nobel St. at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13.

The family wishes to thank the staff of CHANS for their tender and loving care during her hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME www.funeralalternatives.net

As per Pat’s wishes – no flowers, a donation can be made in her name to

The Maine Parkinson Society

146 Parkway South # 210

Brewer, ME 04412

