ONTARIO – Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Matthew James Chevalier unexpectedly passed away this past Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. As some of you may know, he has been battling health issues for the last few months and although Matt had a positive outlook on his prognosis, it was not to be. Matt Chevalier was one-of-a-kind. A supportive friend to everyone who knew him. An example of where hard work can take you. A non-licensed technician who would offer to rewire your entire house without being asked. A self-taught, talented home-renovator and aquarium enthusiast. But above all of this, Matt was a loving, and very proud father to his two incredible kids, a dedicated husband to his wife and #soulmate, “Jules”, and a loyal son and brother. Matt was a Laurier Secondary School (1989) and University of Western Ontario Graduate (1992). He retired from TD Canada Trust in October 2018 after a 30-year career that saw him rise from a bank teller to bank vice president. Matt had begun a second career as an executive with Apple Canada and was excited to take on this new challenging chapter in his life.Matt leaves behind his parents Jim and Carol; wife, Julie; children, Abby and Alex; sister, Rachelle; and his pups, Riley and Toby. Matt will be missed by countless numbers of friends, colleagues and extended family. Funeral and visitations arrangements as follows: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/dbburlington/Obituaries/matthew-james-chevalier/41282

