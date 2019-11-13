KENNEBUNK – Dennis K. Dalton, 74, of Kennebunk, Maine, died Nov. 10, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, from long term health issues.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Carol Ann (Yoho) Dalton; son, Bryan and his wife, Karen; sisters, Donna Harmon, Debbie Clough, and Kelly Normand; Bryan and Karen’s four children, Owen, Austin, Ethan, and Callie; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk, followed by a committal service with military honors at 2 p.m., at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Springvale.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dennis’ Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Dennis’ memory to

A Place to Start at

www.aplacetostartfordementia.org

or, 41 Main St., Unit 2

Kennebunk, ME 04043,

to offer other local families the feeling of community support that was shared with Dennis and Carol.

