SOUTH PORTLAND – Beverly F. Stowell, 82, of South Portland, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Gosnell House in Scarborough. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her four children. Beverly was born on Dec. 22, 1936 in Portland, where she grew up with her four brothers and four sisters.

She worked as a waitress at Hays Drugstore in Portland where she met the love of her life, Richard Stowell. She married Richard in 1955 who had joined the U. S. Air Force, they moved to Massachusetts, where she worked as an assistant to the pharmacist. They moved back to Maine shortly after to raise their family.

Beverly enjoyed being a wife and mother, her family and home were where her heart was. She welcomed all into her home and enjoyed impromptu visits sharing meals with family and friends. She enjoyed going for car rides with Richard to the North Maine Woods to see the wildlife.

Richard would drive while Beverly kept count of the deer, moose and bears they saw. She enjoyed taking trips with family whether it be to Arizona or to Baxter State Park, and also visiting her children who had moved away. Recently, she managed trips to Washington, DC and then to New York City which she talked about often.

Anyone who met her, realized quickly that she was sweet, kind, and caring. She guided with a gentle hand and always found the positive in every situation. She was a very wise lady with a quiet strength that was never boastful.

Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years and their infant son Ricky; her mother Louise (Sweivertsen) Doughty and father Olan A. Doughty; two sisters, Virginia Knight and Nancy Doughty, and a brother Stephen Doughty. She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Lindner and Robert Emerson of Gray, Julie Spencer and Michael of Auburn, N.H., Susan Covens and William of Portland, and a son Richard Stowell Jr. and Lorrie of Waynesboro, Va.; her sisters Shirley and Hope, and brothers Olan Jr, Phillip and William. Survivors include her eight grandchildren Karen, Benjamin, Andrew, Timothy, Christopher, Maxwell, Storm and Jade; four great-grandchildren Alexander, Riley, Mason and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.

To commemorate her life, a graveside service is planned at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland, on Nov. 15, 2019 at 2:30 pm.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sable Lodge for allowing her to be the brightest star she could be after the loss of her beloved husband and to extend their gratitude to the staff at Gosnell Memorial House for their loving care and kindness while she was there.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to:

Preble Street

Resource Center

38 Preble St.

Portland ME 04101

