FREEPORT – Aletra “Ginger” Stairs, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was born in Milltown, Maine on Dec. 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Comeau and John Harding Baker Sr.Ginger,

Mom, Grammie, “GG” will be missed by all. Her compassion and genuineness combined with her honest approach to life will forever be a resembling aspect of those closest to her. She sincerely cared for others, never judged and whole heartedly enjoyed the simplest parts of life. She enjoyed a cup of coffee that was often heavily loaded with cream. She loved sweets and treasured a simple conversation. She lived a fulfilling life, on that was balanced by morals and grit and unmatched emphasis on what everyone’s true value should be; family.

Aletra is survived by her son Stephen and his wife Margie, son Randy Stairs; two grandchildren Heather West and her husband David as well as Shaun Stairs and his wife Brina all of Freeport. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Ava and Ellie Stairs and Isabella and Duncan West; her brothers Russell and his wife Madeline “Jean” and David and his wife Lorraine; many nieces and nephews in Maine and Florida; as well as by her sisters-in-law Emma and Lorette in Florida.

Aletra was predeceased by her brothers Philip, John Jr., Norman, Leavitt and Harley as well as her sister Connie

A graveside service will be held at Burr Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick, ME. Condolences may be shared at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Aletra’s memory to the:

Shriner’s Hospital

516 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous