SACO – David S. Chapman, 57, of Rumery Street passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Norwood, Mass., June 14, 1962, the son of Walter and Noreen Boyden Chapman. David was raised in Massachusetts and moved to Maine in 1976.

He worked as a carpenter for many years.

David enjoyed camping and the outdoors.

He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Cloutier of Franklin; his four brothers, John Chapman and wife, Shannon, of Saco, Adam Chapman and wife, Brenda, of Buxton, Steve Chapman and wife, Brenda, of Saco and Mark Chapman and companion, Nicole, of Arundel; two sisters, Susan Gibney and husband, Michael, of Alfred, and Amy Chapman of Sanbornville, N.H.; two grandchildren, Kaitlin and Tyler and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 4-6 p.m.

