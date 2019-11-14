WESTBROOK – Judith Spiller Getchell of Westbrook, Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019, in the comfort of her home with family. She was 86.

Judy was born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 11, 1933, to J. Lillian Johnson and Maurice Randall Spiller. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1951 and went on to Gorham State Teachers College, where she met Maurice Guy Getchell. Maurice, known affectionately by many as “Getch”, graduated from the college in 1953, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Bad Nauheim, Germany. Judy, upon graduating two years later, traveled to Germany to be with her beloved, and the couple married in Bad Nauheim on Sept. 28, 1955.

After returning to the United States a year later, Judy gave birth in 1957 to the first of her four children. The family moved to Sargent Street in Westbrook in 1963, and for the next 56 years, the neighborhood and its people were integral to Judy’s life. She often spoke of the many days when neighbors gathered outdoors on the dead-end street or on each other’s porches for happy hours, conversation, and cookouts while the neighborhood kids ran freely without worry.

Judy remained a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown, and then she went on to new adventures that were tremendously gratifying to her. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Westbrook School System and afterward spent several years working full-time in the Junior High School library. Her social activities expanded as well. She cherished her relationships with long-time college classmates and her inner circle of good friends from the Westbrook School District, among others.

For 50 years, she was a member of the Westbrook Chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. This October, the chapter paid tribute to Judy for her five decades of service and presented her with a letter of appreciation. Judy also was extremely active in the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church for almost her entire life, helping to organize both community services for those in need of comfort or other assistance and the church’s social events. She spent close to 20 years volunteering for Ronald McDonald House Charities, and she also volunteered for the Walker Memorial Library in Westbrook.

In spite of her busy and important community life, nothing mattered more to Judy than family. Her favorite place on Earth was the “camp” on nearby Highland Lake, which served as the central summertime gathering spot for the entire extended family going back to the 1920s. Being there gave Judy a very deep sense of happiness and peace.

Among many other hobbies and pastimes, Judy enjoyed reading, playing bridge and solitaire, and knitting. She adored her cat, Cuddles, who greatly comforted her in her elder years.

Judy was predeceased by her husband, and daughter, Karen Getchell. She is survived by her three other children: Dr. Rodman Getchell (and Janice Plante); Randall Getchell (and Carmen); and Kimberly Logan (and Frank). She also is survived by three grandchildren, Bailey Roberts, Megan Getchell, and Jeffrey Getchell; and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Holly. In addition, Judy had six nieces and nephews who were central to her life: Cheryl, John, Caroline, Candace, Lucinda (Cindy), and Robert (Bobby). Two additional family friends were especially important as well, Chris Wissley and Joanne Kingsley.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11 a.m., at Westbrook – Warren Congregational Church. To express condolences or participate in Judith’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent in memory of Judy Getchell to:

Ronald McDonald House,

250 Brackett Street,

Portland, ME 04102;

(207) 780-6282;

https://rmhcmaine.org.

