BRUNSWICK – It is a common cliché to say of the dearly departed that he/she will be sorely missed. In the case of Raymond Wright Ellsworth of Sabattus, who passed away Nov. 10, 2019, it is not cliché, it’s an utter truism.

Ray was born on March 21 in 1937 in Bangor, quite by accident in an establishment not exactly planned on by his traveling mother, who had to make a quick decision because Ray was on his way.

As an adult, Ray could have been pulled straight from central casting for the Sopranos TV series because he was an impressive, strong, take-no-prisoners tough-guy kind of man; it is easy to see that at one point in Ray’s career, he was a prize fighter (boxer), and a decorated trainer who was in the corner of middle-weight world champions: Larry Butler, Ricky Craney, Phil Hudson, and Bobby Pompeo.

His athletic pursuits started by his being a stand-out at baseball and basketball during his high school years at Cheverus, in Portland. And yet after a short period of being Ray’s company, one recognized he was anything but a tough guy. Ray was gentle, unfailingly courteous and kind, a man who loved flowers and beauty, and he respected all animals, cared for many, especially those who were hurt or damaged.

Fortunately for him, Ray met and married Valentine Mélin-Jones in Brunswick, a well-known realtor in Southern Maine who shared his love of farms, farming and animals of all kinds. And so, they chased their mutual dreams, and began their life together on a farm in Sabattus, where for years they raised cattle, horses, pigs, chickens, rescued dogs, cats, sheep and anything else having four feet and needing help. It was not uncommon to see an orphaned baby sheep or pig being fed and kept warm in the Ellsworth, very French farmhouse in Sabattus.

Ray always regretted the time he had to spend away from his cherished farm and his beloved wife Tina, when he had to spend endless hours in his huge cars driving from Maine to New York every week for his business with Nissen Bread company and later with AMI distributors from North Haven, Conn. Ray also spent several decades working with the Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake company based in Texas working as the southwest regional manager. He was highly recognized counting among his numerous accolades being awarded twice “The Golden Shack Award”, a highly coveted distinction in the bread industry. Whenever he could escape from his busy schedule, he loved to drive his Newmar coach and visit the southern U.S. states with Tina and their rescued German Shepherd, Newcy.

Ray Ellsworth is survived by his wife, Valentine “Tina” Ellsworth; his children, Karen Joy Ellsworth and her partner, Cindy Sloma of Augusta, Lorraine Maria Brooks of Portland, Anthony Michael Ellsworth and wife, Patti from Lyman, Marjorie Anna Jarry and husband, Bryan of Buxton, Susan Carol Ellsworth and her partner, Richard Sites of Chapel Hill, N.C., Benjamin Mélin Jones and wife, Lisa of Wakefield, R.I.; and eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Ray is also survived by the mother of his children, Lorraine E. Ellsworth.

He is predeceased by his parents, Raymond W. Ellsworth Sr. and Marjorie Young Ellsworth; and his siblings, Robert Ellsworth, Theresa Ellsworth Thurlow, Neal Cartonio, Ralph and Dolly Cartonio; and son-in-law, Roy Brooks.

Cliché or not, Ray Ellsworth was a formidable presence, respected and liked by many, and will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. in the Levey Chapel at the Jewish Funeral Home, 471 Deering Avenue in Portland, and the burial will follow immediately at the Mt. Sinai Cemetery on Hicks Street in Portland.

Tina and Ray’s family wish to thank the doctors and nurses from Mid Coast Hospital and Parkview Medical Center for the wonderful care provided to Ray throughout his illness.

Send questions/comments to the editors.