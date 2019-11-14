BOWDOIN – Jacqueline M. Witwicki, 83, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Jacqueline was born in Farmington, Maine, on March 24, 1936, the daughter of Wilson and Arlene (Blanchard) Litchfield where she attended elementary school. She graduated from Wells High School and spent a lot of time at Laudholm Farm in Wells during her younger years. She later graduated from Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She had worked as a nurse at the North Shore in Massachusetts and at the former Danvers State Hospital.

She married David J. Witwicki on Oct. 14, 1958. They lived in Maine for over 33 years where she and David owned and operated Boothbay Rest Home for over 20 years.

Mrs. Witwicki enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was a great cook and homemaker. She also enjoyed traveling and doing the necessary duties required for upkeep of her home and facility.

Besides her parents, Jacqueline was predeceased by two sisters, Beverly Kapsa and Pamela Burnor; and a brother, Dwayne Litchfield.

She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, David J. Witwicki Sr., of Bowdoin; four sons, David J. “Chuck” Witwicki and his wife, Terri, of Danvers, Mass., Peter Witwicki of Boothbay, Maine, Stephen Witwicki of East Boothbay, Maine, and Judd “Chip” Witwicki and his wife, Heather of Bowdoin, Maine; a daughter, Donna Mambuca and husband, Steve of Manchester, N.H.; four sisters, Shirley Gould of Pearmont, N.H., Patricia Ball of Loudon, N.H., Sandra Morgan of Warren, Conn., and Debra Gagnon of Kennebunk, Maine; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and two great-grandchildren on the way. She will be dearly missed by her beloved dog, “Sam.”

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

please make a donation in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s

Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

