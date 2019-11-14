FALMOUTH – Georgianna M. Stebbins of Austrian Way in Falmouth, formerly of Atlantic Street in Portland, and Wilson Road in Gorham, Maine, peacefully passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a prolonged battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

“Georgie” as she was called by her friends and “Mimi” as she was known to her children and their offspring, was born July 1, 1930, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Charles and Mabel Staples. She attended Portland High School before pursuing employment at the Eastland Hotel, Fairchild Semiconductor and Hall’s Card Shop while continuing to serve as a homemaker for her family.

She married the love of her life, Robert “Stebby” Stebbins, on June 4, 1949. They were together for 61 years before her husband’s passing on March 7, 2011. For most of their married life, they lived on Munjoy Hill and raised their five children, Barbara, Kathy, David, Joanne and Pat. After raising their children, they wanted to try the “country life” in Gorham for a few years. Upon the death of her husband, she moved in with Pat and her husband David Woodhouse in Falmouth who, along with the other sisters, provided loving care until her move to the Hospice House.

Other than employment, she spent most of the time with family providing day care and babysitting services for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Although she was extremely unlucky, she loved to play cards and games of chance at any casino or family gathering. Always the optimist, not once did she ever “fold” her hand in a poker game.

Later in life, she had the opportunity to travel to the Dominican Republic, Freeport, Bahamas and Aruba with family members. In addition, she enjoyed spending weeklong summer camping expeditions to the Forest City Rod and Gun Club Lot with her brother, Dana Staples and his wife, Betty Lou.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; a son, David Stebbins; her sisters, Betty Jean Cormier, Shirley Buzzell and Gloria Jean Staples; brother, Douglas Staples and son-in- law, Norman Leclerc.

She is survived by her brothers, Charles Staples (Betty Lou), Donald Staples; sisters, Loretta Lamphere and Delores Smith (Carl); daughters, Barbara Vassallo (Dick), Kathy Leclerc, Joanne Higgins (Cooper) and Pat Woodhouse (David). She will also be fondly remembered by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A remembrance visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, where a funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Georgianna’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the excellent care and attention to detail provided by the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, the family request that any donations of remembrance in Georgianna’s name be sent to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route One

Scarborough, Maine 04074

