Raymond Art Alliance will hosting an idea meeting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Village Donut Shop, 1246 Roosevelt Trail. Ideas, input and thoughts will be shared and discussed. Refreshments and a list of local craft fairs will be available.

Thanksgiving donations

Raymond Village Community Church is reaching out to ask for help from the community to provide food for local families in need during Thanksgiving. Donated food can be dropped off at the church located at 27 Main St. The church is seeking donations of traditional Thanksgiving dinner foods, but will also accept monetary donations, which will be used to purchase last minute items and gift cards. If you know someone who is having a tough time and should receive a Thanksgiving basket, please reach out with their name, address and phone number to a deacon or the church office at 655-7749.

Hawthorne fundraising needs

The Hawthorne Community Association held its first Annual Halloween Costume Party on Nov. 1. The event was part of a fundraising effort for structural repairs. Notable costumes included an appearance by Nathaniel Hawthorne himself.

After expenses, the event raised over $300 to kick-start the fundraising efforts. The association recently employed a structural engineer to take a look at the building and prepare a report explaining details of needed renovations.

There are three major components to the work. First, for an estimated $8,000 or more, wooden clapboards must be replaced on at least one side, due to recurrent mold and inability to hold paint. Also needed is the reinforcement or replacement of significant portions of the foundation, which may cost $50,000 or more. Lastly, repair or replacement of sagging roof supports and the roof itself will cost about $10,000. The roof component is a priority because of the threat of collapse during times of heavy snow.

The town provides a stipend of $1,000 per year and members contribute regularly, but the cost of repairs is far beyond HCA savings. The association intends to pursue both grants and community fundraising over the coming year. A GoFundMe page has been set up – enter “Hawthorne Community Association” in the site search bar. The Hawthorne House is on the National Register of Historic places and is one of the most important historic treasures in Raymond. It will host its annual Christmas Party Dec. 8. Please check the website for more information, hawthorneassoc.com, or call 655-7660.

Library happenings

Raymond Village library has several exciting events happening in the next weeks:

Holiday Craft Fair & Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. A variety of artwork, knitted and sewn items, ornaments, pottery, glass works, jewelry, baked goods and more will be available for purchase. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

Holiday Basket Sale, beginning Saturday, Nov. 16. Holiday baskets will be available for purchase the day of the craft fair. Baskets will remain on sale through the holiday season while supplies last. A special holiday basket will also be raffled during the month of December. Tickets will be available for purchase up until the drawing date, Dec. 17.

Thanksgiving Pie Sale, 9 a.m., Nov. 27. The library will be open the day before Thanksgiving, so drop by to pick up some books and a fresh baked pie for Thanksgiving Day. The sale will continue until supplies are gone. If you would like to donate a pie for the library fundraiser, please contact the library.

Thanksgiving Floral Arrangement Class with Jess Fay, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Brighten up your holiday table by creating your own Thanksgiving-themed centerpiece. All floral materials will be provided. It is recommended, but not required, that participants bring a pair of garden shears or sharp scissors to the class. Materials fee: Donations gratefully accepted. Limited to eight participants. Pre-registration required.

Book Club, 6 p.m. Nov. 25. A literary discussion of “Year of Wonders” by Sigrid Nunez.

Mindful movement

Qigong is an ancient Chinese practice of mindful movement. Classes are at 8 a.m. every Saturday through Dec. 14 at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St.. Participants of all levels welcome. Suggested donation $5.

