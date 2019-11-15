Stuff for the pantry

Standish Scout Troop 874 will hold a “Stuff the Tent” event on Saturday, Nov. 16, in support of the Standish Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the Standish Hannaford between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you cannot make it to the event, donations can be dropped off throughout the month at Phinney Lumber on Fort Hill Road in Gorham.

Play a uke for free

A free ukulele workshop will be held at Saint Joseph’s College in the Alfond Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Ukuleles will be available to use for free, as well as available to purchase for $95. For more information, contact Shelly Davis at [email protected]

Basket weaving workshop

Standish Recreation will be host a basket weaving workshop at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 in partnership with ReWild Maine, an educational non-profit. The baskets will be woven from round-leaved bittersweet, an invasive vine species usually viewed as a nuisance by farmers and gardeners. The workshop will be held at the Standish Municipal Center and will cost $45 per person. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Stone Mountain Arts trip

Standish Recreation is organizing a trip for seniors to Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Dec. 4. There, the group will enjoy a home-cooked meal and a performance of traditional holiday music by Carol Noonan. The group will leave Standish Municipal Center at 10:45 a.m. and will return around 2 p.m. The trip will cost $39 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Tree lighting

A tree lighting to celebrate the season will be held at Standish Municipal Center at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. This free family event will include cookies, cocoa, gingerbread house decorating and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

