Christmas assistance

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community offers families assistance with Christmas by providing gifts for children 17 and under. Application forms are now available and completed forms are due back by Dec. 2. These application forms are sent out to the three elementary schools in SAD 15 in school totes and SchoolMessenger. They can be picked up or dropped off at all SAD 15 schools, plus the Gray Public Library and Gray Town Office in GNGCC designated lock boxes. These forms are also available at the middle and high school’s guidance offices.

Community members are encouraged to volunteer to be a sponsor this holiday season. Sponsors can be individuals, families, neighborhoods, civic organizations, schools groups, businesses and churches. Sponsors can request to help an individual or a family of two, four or more. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Jancy at [email protected] as soon as possible.

The Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community is a volunteer group organized in 2007 that coordinates holiday assistance for individuals, families and senior citizens.

Friendsgiving

Come celebrate Thanksgiving Post 86 style from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Bring a dish to share. Continental Shakedown will perform some blues, classic rock and current hits. The post is located at 15 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Sign making party

GNG Project Graduation is hosting a sign making workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, with Splinters and Bristles at Spring Meadows Golf Club. A $15 deposit reserves your spot. Located at 59 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Book and movies jars

During November sign up to create a Holiday Book Jars. Be as simple or creative as you want to. Pick your favorite holiday themed book or movie, add some clues to a jar and then let our patrons guess which title you are referring to. Stop by the circulation desk to sign up or for more information. Jars will be on display starting Dec. 3 at Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or visit gray.lib.me.us for more information. This event is free and open to all.

Bridge now open

The Shaker Road (Route 26) Bridge construction project has been completed and returned to two-way traffic.

Honored Gray resident

The Town of Gray Honor Roll is intended to be awarded to persons who, during the course of their lifetimes, demonstrated exceptional dedication, service or other contribution to the Town of Gray.

Honorees are required to have lived in Gray at some point. Nominations are only acceptable for persons deceased a minimum of five years at the time of application.

Submit a nomination at graymaine.org/honor-roll-nomination.

Fiddlehead schedule

Fiddlehead Art and Science Center will be closed Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving.

Class offerings for winter session signup and class list will be available early December before the start of the session, Jan. 6.

Audition dates for “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” start Dec. 5.

Located at 25 Shaker Road, Gray. Call 657-2244 or visit fiddleheadcenter.org for more information.

Holiday fairs

Santa’s Helper Holiday Shopping Expo, hosted by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Maine Chapter. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Spring Meadows Golf Club, 59 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Annual Holiday Craft Fair – American Legion Post #86, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. Tables available for $25. Contact Nancy True, 653-3886, or Mary Bushwein, 784-8551. 15 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Annual Holly Fair and Chowder Luncheon – The First Congregational Church of Gray, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. (behind McDonald’s). There will be a Cookie Trail, Rada Cutlery, crafts, items for your pets, white elephant room, Vermont Cabot cheddar cheese, Crossroads Coffee baked goods, doughnuts and coffee. Receive an entry ticket for the $100 gift card raffle when you make a purchase from one of the vendors.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: