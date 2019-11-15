BAILEY ISLAND – James Patrick Ramsay “Jamie” 48 of Bailey Island, passed away November 10, 2019 in Harpswell. He was born January 21, 1971 to Richard F. Ramsay Sr. and Phyllis H. Greeley in Portland.

He graduated in 1990 from Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham. On March 6, 2007 he married Hillary E. Gagne and together they had three sons.

He spent most of his life on the water as a sternman and was known for his dedication and hard work ethic. He enjoyed hunting and camp in his younger years with family and friends, as well as being part of a local bowling league.

Jamie was a constant at his children’s baseball, basketball, football and cross country events. His boys were his world, just a mention of them would bring a proud smile to his face. A quiet unassuming man with few words who was admired and loved by many. Ever ready and willing to lend a hand when needed. A lover of all animals being of a gentle nature.

He is survived by his wife Hillary, sons Aidan Patrick, Garrett Greeley, and Jackson Wayne Quimby Ramsay all of Bailey Island. His brothers Richard and wife Theresa of Biloxi, Miss., Craig and wife Susan of Orr’s Island and sisters Sherry Ramsay Crocker and husband David of Pittston, Arlene Ramsay Gibson and Husband Bill of Calais, and Suzanne Ramsay Sutherland and husband Alton Jr. of Richmond. Many nieces and nephews. His best friend of 45 years Lionel Thiboutot of Topsham and his close friends Jason Hillman of Orr’s Island, and Clayton Gilliam of Harpswell. He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents, Clayton and Erma Ramsay, and Lena and Dewey Greeley.

There will be a graveside internment Sunday, November 17, at 11 a.m., at the Bailey Island Cemetery with Cindy Johnson Baumgartner officiating. A reception immediately following at the Bailey Island Library Hall 2167 Harpswell Islands Road. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit www.brackettfh.com.

