FREEPORT – Sally J. Barnes, 74, formerly of Bath, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hawthorne House.

She was born in Bath on Oct. 12, 1945, the daughter of Earl P. and Susan E. (Quick) Cahoon.

She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1963. She met Richard C. Barnes while he was stationed at Popham in the Coast Guard and they were married on Sept. 7, 1968. Sally was a legal secretary for most of her career. She worked for George Carlton for 33 years and 17 years as a clerk at the courthouse in West Bath.

Sally spent a summer at Pemaquid Lighthouse for an internship after high school which sparked her love for lighthouses.

She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and their summer cottage in Small Point. She loved animals and bird watching. She was also very passionate about Morse High School and was the class agent for the Class of ’63. Not only did she coordinate many of her class reunions, but she was a loyal member to both her graduating class and the alumni for decades.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard C. Barnes on Oct. 8, 2006, and one brother, Thomas Cahoon.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Robinson and her husband, Joseph, of South Portland and Julie Simkins and her husband, Jason, of West Bath and two grandchildren, Michael and Brandon Robinson of South Portland.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Morse High School Alumni Association

℅ The Endowment Fund;

mail checks to Ann London

250 Centre Street

Bath, ME 04530

