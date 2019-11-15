NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. – Elizabeth “Betty” T. Noe, 95, of S. Pasadena, Fla., died Nov. 9, 2019. Born in Portland, Maine, she graduated from Westbrook Junior College. She met her husband of 57 years while working as secretary to director of admissions at Dartmouth College. They moved to Brunswick, Maine, where they raised three children, while owning a hardware store, and later working as secretary to the treasurer at Bowdoin College. They relocated to Midlothian, Va., in the late ’80s to be with family and enjoy the historic south. In retirement they moved to Seminole, Fla., and became active members of Faith Presbyterian Church. Betty, affectionately called “Cricket”, was an avid jogger and took great pride in her active lifestyle. Betty had a passion for genealogy tracing the family ancestry back to the Mayflower and beyond. She was extremely creative and full of energy always involved in some artistic project. Betty is survived by her daughter, Nancy Allen of N. Redington Beach, Fla., son, Glenn Noe of Petersburg, Va., and four grandchildren, Andy, Chas, Ryan and Logan. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-6 p.m., at the Doubletree Hilton, N. Redington Beach, Fla.

In lieu of flowers it was Betty’s wish to make contributions to the Humane Society of Pinellas

http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HumanePinellas

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous