PORTLAND – Lawrence C. McInnis, “LaLa”, “Larry”, “Dad” or “Ahda”, as he was known to family and friends, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019, after a full and busy life. Lawrence was born May 11, 1931, in Mexico, Maine, the fourth son of Frederick and Margaret Cameron McInnis. Larry graduated from Mexico High School in 1949, and like his brothers, enlisted in the military serving in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954, during the Korean War. Larry was honorably discharged from the Air Force and returned to Maine where he settled in Portland and joined the Portland Fire Department in 1957. Larry met his wife, West End native, Mary E. Foley, and they were married in 1961 at St. Dominic’s Church. As their family grew, Larry left the fire department and joined the United States Postal Service where he was a letter carrier from 1967-1991. Larry and Mary lived in the West End where they raised their four daughters: Maryann, Patricia, Noreen and Laureen. During summers, Larry and Mary traveled with their daughters to Maine beaches, lakes, amusement parks, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec, Canada.

Larry was an avid reader of local newspapers, historical non-fiction books and enjoyed watching the evening news; everyone knew not to call between 6 and 7 p.m. Larry attended most of his high school reunions, including a tradition of meeting on the last Tuesday of every month for lunch in Mexico. Larry was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, no matter how poorly they played, they were his team. Until recent years, Larry would host a traditional Irish boiled dinner along with homemade Irish bread on Saint Patrick’s Day for his children and their families. Larry was proud of his Irish and Scottish heritage, from the Maritime Provinces, and he was thrilled to learn his DNA confirmed he was 98% Irish and Scottish. Larry had a terrific sense of humor and could bring laughter to any situation.

Larry was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 832, Harold T. Andrews American Legion Post, Paul Malia American Legion Post and the National Association of Letter Carriers. Larry had a strong Catholic faith and was a communicant of Saint Dominic’s Church, followed by Holy Martyrs and St. John and Holy Cross Church.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, Mary; brothers and sisters-in-law: Francis and Beatrice, Frederick, Bernard and Doris; sister, Noreen and husband, Raymond Carrier; sister-in-law, Julia Foley Burke, and son-in-law, Allan Watts Jr.

Larry will be missed by his loving daughters: Maryann and her husband, Steven Bailey, of Florida; Patti Watts of South Portland, Noreen and her husband, John Poitras, of Westbrook, and Laureen, his caretaker, with whom he resided, of Portland. Larry, called Ahda by his grandchildren, took great pleasure in attending their sporting events, school functions, high school and college graduations and the recent marriage of his oldest grandson; he will be forever missed by Matthew and Alexandria McInnis, Elizabeth Bailey, Ryan and Whitney Poitras.

Rest In Peace, “be good and all that jazz.”

Larry will be missed by nieces and nephews in Maine, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Visiting hours celebrating Larry’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial at the Old Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta, alongside his wife, Mary, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. To view Larry’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish

may make contributions

in Larry’s memory to:

Maine Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One, #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

