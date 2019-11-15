PORTLAND – CSM (Ret.) John W. Maxwell, 89, of South Portland, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital.

John was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 25, 1929. He graduated from Buckfield High School where he excelled in athletics, particularly in baseball. At the age of 17, John joined the United States Army and served his country for 31 years. At the age of 19, he was serving in Japan as the youngest member of General Douglas MacArthur’s Honor Guard. He also fought in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. John was highly respected by the men he served with. John took extra interest in the men he led and became personal mentor and role model for many of them over the years. John was honorably discharged in 1977 and moved his family back to his native Maine, settling on Cottage Road in South Portland.

Following his time in the Army, he earned his associate degree from Southern Maine Technical College in building construction. John continued to work at the Portland Post Office for 15 years. He was also the quartermaster at the VFW Post in South Portland.

John wed Judith Ann Wranovics on Nov. 15, 1954, while stationed at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island, New York City.

He loved watching the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants along with any baseball game that was on, especially if the Yankees were losing. For the past few years John has been spending Christmas with his family in Texas.

He was predeceased by his wife, Judith, and son, Stewart Maxwell.

Survivors include daughter, Susan (Maxwell) MacLeod and son-in-law, Sam of Exeter, N.H.; son, Stephen Maxwell and daughter-in-law, Liz of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Kelly Mitchell, Kevin and Holly Maxwell, Brian and Jennifer Mackey, Christopher Mackey; great-grandchildren, Lily Mitchell, Delilah and Eden Maxwell, Alexis, Hannah and Benjamin Mackey; sister-in-law Bonnie Wranovics Hall of St. Augustine, Fla.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, 04106. Interment will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Maine Veterans Cemetery.

