ARUNDEL – Gerard P. Croteau, 77, of Arundel, passed away surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home.

He was born the youngest of 16 children of Joseph and Claudia (Martineau) Croteau. He was educated from Saco schools.

Earlier, Jerry was employed by Jordan’s Meats, by Joe Ouellette and was proprietor of Jerry’s Home Improvement. He later retired from Garland Manufacturing in 1987. During retirement, Jerry worked for Tinker Tom Excavation in Lyman.

In his early years, he was involved with his children’s activities from sports to being a cub scout master to camping. Most recently, he enjoyed listening to country music and was a member of the Country Music Association. Jerry loved to bring family together. With his little buddy, Oscar, by his side, Jerry was always cooking, entertaining and finding a way to get everyone to gather to eat pork pies, boil dinners and peanut butter pie for dessert.

Jerry also volunteered throughout the community. He brought joy to many children and their families playing Santa throughout the holidays. Christmas was his favorite holiday always showing his spirit by working endlessly on decorating his home for the children to stop by and see all the Christmas magic. He also was a member of the Cardiac Capers.

With Jerry’s passing we remind ourselves that his life is one to be celebrated. Although we will miss him everyday, he will remain in our hearts forever. With the time we spent together, we have created wonderful memories that we will hold on to and cherish for generations to come.

Mr. Croteau was a member of the Anchor Baptist Church in Biddeford.

He was predeceased by his first wife Shirley Ann DesRoberts Croteau on May 14, 1980, and by step children Mark Wormwood, Helen Clay and Robert Wormwood, siblings Pete, Raymond, Robert, Normand and Ralph Croteau and Yvette Labonte, Fern Page, Lillian Cyr, Lorette Ouellette, Rachel Laflamme, Simmone Doyon and baby Theresa Croteau.

He is survived by his wife 37 years, Linda May Wormwood, four children, Lynne LeBlanc and her husband, Marc, Tommy Croteau and his wife, Jen, Joey Croteau and his fiancée, Andre Murray, and Lori Cote and her husband, Stacey, stepchildren, George Wormwood and his fiancée, Debbie Pierce, Georgette Gilbert and her husband, Mike, Roger Wormwood and his wife, Sophia, Fannie Clay and her husband, Mike, Jane Petrin and her partner, Dickie Cole, Joan Normandeau and her husband, Don and Ruth Avery and her husband, Aaron, seven grandchildren, Nick, Sierra, Ryan, JJ, Elizabeth, Ariana and Anakin; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Liam, Brodie, Yvette and Logan, 28 stepgrandchildren, 31 great-stepgrandchildren; brother, Wilfred Croteau and his wife, Hugette, sisters, Evelyn Menard and Jackie Robinson, many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Jerry’s memorial video or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

