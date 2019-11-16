GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Gordon O’Hara died on Nov. 7, 2019 at his home in Grants Pass, Ore. following a long illness.

Born to Desmond and Joan Folsom O’Hara in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Nov. 11, 1957, he moved with his family to Silver Spring, Md. and then spent many childhood years in Concord, N.H. Family summers were spent at Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport.

A lifelong Unitarian Universalist, Gordon also attended many conferences at Star Island in the Isles of Shoals, N.H. Most recently he was a leader in the Grants Pass Unitarian Universalist Fellowship during its recent growth period.

Gordon graduated from the Tilton School and Tufts University. His graduate degrees were conferred by Questrom School of Business in Boston University.

After several years of working in the field of mutual funds, Gordon established a successful business and was the CEO and managing partner of Retail Up.

As a young man, Gordon took time off from his studies to hike the entire Appalachian Trail. His great love of the out-of-doors led to a lifetime of hiking many more trails all over the United States and parts of Europe. His last adventures were in the Grand Canyon.

Living on the ocean created a love of the sea for Gordon. He was an accomplished small boat sailor and was quick to plunge into any inviting body of water for a swim.

Gordon is survived by his partner, Elvira “Bee” Bantug of Grants Pass, Ore.; his mother, Joan F. O’Hara of Kennebunk; his brother, Evan O’Hara of Coos Bay, Ore., his brother, James and sister-in-law, Diane O’Hara of Litchfield, his sister, Shirley O’Hara of Dover, N.H.; and a niece, Alexandria N. Ferguson.

A memorial service will be held at First Parish Unitarian Universalist at 114 Maine Street, Kennebunk on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the

Star Island Corporation

30 Middle St.

Portsmouth, NH 03801

or the

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Grants Pass

129 North West E. St.

Grants Pass, OR 97526

