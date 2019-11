LYMAN – Cathy C. Bineau, 65, of Lyman, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019.

A Catholic graveside service will be held on Monday Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at Goodwins Mills Village Cemetery, Rte. 35 Lyman, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Raymond who passed away in August.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

