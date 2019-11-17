PORTLAND – Ruth M. Segal passed away peacefully at Seaside Rehabilitation Center on Nov. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born in Norridgewock in 1928. She grew up in Auburn with her parents Ezra and Hazel Kelley, sister Charlotte and brother Ernest. Ruth graduated from Edward Little High School in 1945. She moved to Portland in 1949 and married Samuel J.”Jack” Segal.

While Jack was stationed in the Coast Guard, they lived in CT however; most of her adult life was lived in Portland. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper at TJ Murphy Fur Co. and spent 16 years working for Portland Public Schools. While in Milford, Conn., she was elected alderman, she was the only woman on a 15 person panel. She was heavily involved in education as a volunteer and advocate. She received an award for outstanding contribution to Portland Public Schools in 1991. She was a Girl Scout leader and mom to everyone in the neighborhood. She had a passion for knitting, crafts, reading, and playing games with family. Her greatest sense of pride and joy was her family.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband; sister Charlotte, brother Ernest; son-in-law Dave; and niece Gloria. Ruth is survived by her nine children, Jean Emery, Alan (Julie), Nanc Pickens (Tim), Carol, Jim (Nancy), Brian (Maria), Brenda Mitchell (Dennis), Richard (Joleen), and Scott (Amy); proud grandmother of John (Tamara), Luke (Sarah), Jessica, Nathaniel (Sammie), Tim, Cody, Chris, Ryan (Kristy), Tyler (Laura), Danielle, Lauren, Kevin (Tess), Jose, Liam, Jenna (Joe), Kayla (Adam), Emily and Erin; great-grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, TJ, Joey, Alyssa, Nolan, Hunter, Jaxon and Maeve. She is also survived by a special niece Judy.

The family would like to thank the staff of Seaside Rehabilitation Center, for taking such loving care of Ruth.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodfords St., Portland. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

