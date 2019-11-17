WESTBROOK – Beatrice Louise Muzzy, daughter of the late Frederick and Christine Adler, passed away peacefully at Avita of Stroudwater on Nov. 9, 2019. She was 94 years young. She was born May 29, 1925.

She was predeceased by her husband George and son Bruce, as well as her sister Emma Hilton, and brothers Frederick and Robert Adler. She is survived by her children Susan Wood (Barry), Karen Johannesen (Brian), and Peter Muzzy (Sue); along with seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was fond of saying “imagine that!” whenever she thought of what she and George had started!

Bea was a homemaker all her life and loved the home she and George built in 1952 on Two Rod Road in Gray. (She called it the Two “Rut” Road in the winter, thanks to all those heavy snow plows.) Bea helped out in many of the school activities her children were involved with, and especially loved watching Peter’s high school basketball games. She was also a part of the life of the First Congregational Church of Gray, singing in the choir at one point, and helping out with church suppers. Her church family was a tremendous source of comfort for her during her final years, and she enjoyed attending services whenever possible.

Bea loved to travel, whether by car, plane, or boat! Once George and Bea’s children had married and started their own families, the pair embarked on their cross-country road trips in earnest. Their well-used U.S. map shows the route they usually took from Maine to California, always passing through Oklahoma City and Albuquerque to visit family and friends. We are not sure how many times they made this long trek, but we do know they enjoyed the journey as much as the destinations along the way. All of these trips were made before cell phones or GPS, so the kids were always relieved to get that call saying Bea and George had made it back home again in one piece!

Bea loved listening to music and going for long walks down the “bumpy road” past her house. She missed George terribly during these past few years, but she always voiced her appreciation for the wonderful life she was given, and for that her children are so grateful.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staﬀ at both Birchwoods of Canco and Avita of Stroudwater for helping Bea live her best life each and every day. The family thinks of the staﬀ at both locations as a gift to her, and they thank them for keeping her safe, entertained, and happy. Job well done!

There will be a private graveside service at the Gray Village Cemetery, with a celebration of her life at a later time.

