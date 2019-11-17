SCARBOROUGH – It is with great sadness that the family of Wallace Raymond McGrew announce his passing on Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 90, following a lengthy illness. Wallace [Mac] was lovingly surrounded by his wife and children at the time of his death. He was born on Jan. 24, 1929.

Wallace and Dolores [Dodie] McGrew were married on August 26, 1950, and shared a remarkable love story. We know how hard it was for him to leave his “beautiful angel”.

The devoted Dad of Wallace McGrew [wife, Susan], Donna McGrew, Vicki Dickinson Strike [husband, Clifford], the attentive Papa to Matthew Williams [wife, Janet], Katie Widerstrom [husband, Erik], James Dickinson [wife, Christine], Megan Malis [husband, Christopher], Emily McGrew and Anna Jermakowicz [husband, Walter] and adored Great Papa to Caroline, Jackson, Nora, Elizabeth, Sebastian, Wallace, Asher, Eugene, and Violet.

Wallace was a man of faith who in times such as these often said God has a plan and He works in mysterious ways. He was a consummate planner and a master of itineraries. Wallace had a ready smile and was always present to guide and to protect. This incredible man leaves a legacy of kindness toward others, a generous spirit, a strong work ethic, steadfast patience, and by his example, Wallace enriched many lives through his life’s journey.

A 1950 graduate of Texas A&M University, Wallace was an accomplished businessman and civil engineer. He was a 27- year employee of the Portland Pipe Line Corporation culminating his career as President.

Wallace was a true gentleman who strove to treat everyone with dignity and respect. He enjoyed carpentry, solving Sudoku puzzles, perusing his various daily newspapers and business periodicals, watching football games, walking at Fort Williams with Dodie and their furry friend, Bella, designing handmade cards for Dodie for every occasion, and most especially, he loved family visits. Wallace never left his home without his leather portfolio and Irish tweed cap.

Our family will forever be indebted to the Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home for the loving, supportive care provided to Wallace and to his family.

A celebration of Wallace McGrew’s life will be held on November 30, 2019 at 11am at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to share memories and to sign Wallace’s guestbook.

Those who desire may make memorial donations

in memory of

Wallace McGrew to:

Maine Medical Center

Development Office

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME. 04102 or:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME. 04074

