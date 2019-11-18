FREEPORT — “Xanadu: The Musical,” opens at Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Tony Award-nominated show provides a roller skating, musical adventure about following one’s dreams and features an original score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Nov. 22
-
The Forecaster
Bath Housing marks 50th anniversary as rental costs rise
-
Times Record Opinion
Maine Beacon: 5,752 Mainers now receiving treatment for substance use under Medicaid expansion
-
Arts & Entertainment
Blue Ivy follows parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé into award-winning songwriting
-
Times Record Opinion
The MaineWire: Maine should end the practice of home equity theft