FREEPORT — “Xanadu: The Musical,” opens at Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The Tony Award-nominated show provides a roller skating, musical adventure about following one’s dreams and features an original score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: