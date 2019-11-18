FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Center is offering a free Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. The holiday spread will be offered by Azure Cafe and may also include live musical entertainment. Stop by for a whole meal or just a hot cup of coffee and slice of homemade pie. Call 865-3985 for more information.
