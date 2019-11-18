BRUNSWICK – John Maxim Guerette, 91, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was the son of Napoleon and Francis (Peters) Guerette of Bath.

He attended school in Bath, graduating from Morse High School in 1948, at which time he joined the National Guard and served his term. On Dec. 2, 1950 he married the love of his life, Carol L. Brown. The couple resided in Bath and raised their four children.

John was involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Bath before moving to Woolwich in 1975. Prior to moving John owned and operated Guerette’s Disposal Service. He worked at BIW for about six years prior. Once in Woolwich he was head custodian in the Richmond School system. John also was head custodian at the former Naval Children’s Home, in Bath.

He spent much of retirement time woodworking and wood carving. During the early 1980s he and Carol joined the Peace Corp and spent two years in Belize, where he taught woodworking and shop skills to highschoolers.

John was a volunteer greeter at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, giving over 1,000 hours of service, of which he continued to drive himself the 18 miles round trip until his retirement at 90. John was an avid hunter in his younger years, teaching his children to hunt and appreciate the woods and nature.

John is predeceased by his wife of 66 years; his parents; brother Paul Guerette, sisters Madelyn Guerette Stilphen, and Leanna Guerette Burnham.

John is survived by his sons Andrew Guerette and his wife Patti, John Dennis Guerette and his wife Sherry, daughters Patty Hay and boyfriend Tom Skelton and Janice Hill and her husband Donny Hill; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jackie Guerette; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous