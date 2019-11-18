PHIPPSBURG – On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, Richard D. Bartlett passed away at age 82. He was born in Plymouth, N.H. to Woodrow and Jean (Newdorf) Bartlett on Oct. 28, 1937.

He leaves behind his wife Nancy (Ceriello) Bartlett; sons Rick of Kula, Hawaii, Thomas (wife Darby) of LA, Calif., daughter Elizabeth Lenes of Andover, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Ricky, Colin, Abigail, Shaylah, Lucas, Skyler Bartlett; Jordan, Jason, Hannah Lenes; great-grandchildren, Juliet and Patrick Schuitt; sisters Karen Carlson of Hopkinton, N.H. and Elaine Gibbons of NYC, N.Y.; nephews Robert Gibbons, Joshua Carlson, Michael and Steven Savage, nieces Lisa Cook and Kirsten Arendes.

He received a BS degree in Civil Engineering/Land Surveying from New England College in 1963 and owned and operated a successful land surveying business in Concord, N.H. for many years.

He served on the boards of the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, Concord Hospital, Concord Group Insurance, and Concord Boys and Girls Club.

Since his retirement, he and Nancy moved to their home in Small Point, Maine where he celebrated his 82nd birthday surrounded by his family.

His request was that no funeral be held. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, and husband.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donations in his name to the Concord Boys and Girls Club are welcome:

Boys & Girls Club

55 Bradley St.

Concord, NH 03301

Attn: Chris Emond, CEO

[email protected]

