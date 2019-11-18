CAPE ELIZABETH – Florence E. Stewart, 86, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with congestive heart failure. She was born on May 3, 1933, the daughter of Vito and Pasqua (Iezzi) DiCenso in Danvers, Mass.

She was predeceased by her (soul mate) husband of 56 years, George A. Stewart Jr. in 2009.

Florence attended Portland High School, graduating in 1951. She and George met while working at Nissen’s Bakery, marrying on Jan. 12, 1953. They resided in Portland and South Portland while raising their four boys. For the past 10 years, Florence lived in Cape Elizabeth. She had strong religious faith, was a communicant of St. John/Holy Cross Church in South Portland and enjoyed attending the “little brown” church in Belgrade in the summers.

After raising her four boys, Florence rejoined the workforce, holding numerous positions within the Portland Public School District at various schools. Florence retired from her position as librarian at Jack Elementary in 1996. She made many lasting friends while working in the Portland School District, meeting a group of friends at least once per month for lunch at various restaurants in the Portland area until very recently.

After retirement and George’s passing, Florence volunteered twice per week at the South Portland Food Cupboard. She greatly enjoyed her fellow volunteers, meeting clients, helping others and getting to meet new people. After her knee replacements, she quickly returned to the food pantry. Her quick return was indicative of her positive spirit and desire to help others. Her family often joked that she went back so quickly out of fear of losing her “management” position; which always made her laugh.

Florence was dedicated to family and friends. She spent as much time as possible with family going on long walks at the beach and collecting sea glass, providing any needed support, and never missing the opportunity to watch her grandchildren’s events, including ball games, dance recitals and graduations. She never passed up an invitation for lunch, dinner, to go on outing or just be together. She was the “rock” of the family, bringing everyone together for the holidays, frequently at her home.

She is survived by her four sons, Douglas of Ft. Myers, Fla. (Carissa); Craig and his wife Debra of Westbrook (Elizabeth); Steven of Scarborough (Stephanie, Sophie and Spencer); and Paul and his wife Melanie of Cape Elizabeth (Acadia, Zachary, and Gannon); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be sent to the

South Portland

Food Cupboard

130 Thadeus Street

South Portland, ME 04106

