‘Mary Jane’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mad Horse Theatre Company, Hutchins School, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $23, $20 seniors, pay-what-you-can for under 25. madhorse.com

Mad Horse Theatre Company’s current production is Amy Herzog’s “Mary Jane.” The play won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for best play in 2017. Reba Askari stars at the titular character who is caring for her chronically ill young son Alex, and you’ll come to understand both the heart-wrenching and mundane nature of such a life. But “Mary Jane” also centers around the community of women who rally around the mother and her son with infusions of both kindness and levity.

Hops for Habitat

5-8 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $30. eventbrite.com

Portside Real Estate Group happily invites you to its fourth annual Hope for Habitat benefit for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. A ticket gets you one beer, wine or cider, nibbles from local restaurants and a keepsake pint glass. You can also bid on some groovy auction items and have an all-around fun time while supporting an important local cause. Want to help even more? Hop online and buy a $20 raffle ticket to win an inflatable paddleboard with all the gear from Blackpoint Surf Shop. The winner will be drawn during the festivities, and you don’t need to be there to win.

Give Spanks

8:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $35, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Red Hot & Ladylike is a Portland dance studio that offers burlesque classes designed to empower women of all ages, sizes and lifestyles to “exude confidence beyond class transforming their everyday life.” Here’s a chance to see the fruits of their labor during the 11th annual Give Spanks extravaganza, featuring more than 50 dancers ranging in age from 21 to 65. Red Hot & Ladylike will have some of their Bangor area dancers with them, as well as some New Hampshire guests, and there will also be raffles and a silent auction for Vixens Against Violence, with proceeds going to support the fight against domestic violence.

