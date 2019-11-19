A girl, Madelyn Rose Sinclair was born on November 3, 2019 to Courtney Nicole Brown and Nicholas Alton Sinclair of Gardiner, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Heather and Russell Brown of Gardiner, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Bobbi Bernier of West Gardiner, Maine, and Alton Sinclair III of Fairfield, Maine. Great Grandparents, Anita Meserve of Pittston, Maine, and Paul and Missy James of Dresden, Maine.

A girl, Josephine Joy Vermilison was born on November 6, 2019 to Jeremy Joseph Vermilyea and Shelby Ann Dickinson of Brunswick, Maine/ Maternal Grandparents, Jennifer and Scott of Clinton, Massachusetts. Paternal Grandparents, Grace and Gerald of Averill Park, New York. Great Grandparents, Frieda and David of Bournie, Texas, and Claire of Troy, New York.

A male Jameson Bruce Leach was born on November 8, 2019 to Paul and Cassia Leach of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal grandparents Elaine and Phil Whelan of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal grandparents Dena Hernandez of Corona, California and Paul Leach of Las Vegas, Nevada. Great grandparents Sandra Gilbert of Rochester, New Hampshire and Linda Billing of Phrump, Nevada. Siblings Elizabeth Leach.

A male, Richard Bichrest Bohan was born November 7, 2019 to Samantha and Seth Bohan of Harpswell, Maine. Maternal grandparents Kevin and Jill Bichrest of Cundys Harbor. Paternall grandparents Suzanne and Dean Niemad of Panama City. Paternal grandparents Richard and Jacelyn Bohan of Brunswick. Sibling, Thomas Bohan.

A girl, Gemma Brooks Lavallee was born November 11, 2019 to Taylor Dudley and Beck Lavallee of Dresden, ME. Sister, Jillian.

A girl, June Marie Desjardins was born November 11, 2019 to Kelly and Jacob Desjardins of Brunswick, ME. Maternal grandparents Myra and Charlie Robinson of Scarborough, ME. Paternal grandparents Marc Desjardins of Lisbon, ME and Dina Duval of Lebannon, ME. Great grandparents Brenda Sileo of Scarborough, ME and Leo Desjardins of Auburn, ME. Sibling, Aiden Robinson.

A girl, Ellie Isabella Osier was born November 11, 2019 to Natalie Brown and Shane Osier of Nobleboro, ME. Maternal grandparents Liz Derecletor of Whitefield, ME and Peter Brown of East Boothbay, ME. Paternal grandparents Lisa Osier of Damariscotta, ME and John Osier of Waldoboro, ME. Sibling, Aria Osier.

A boy, Hank Michael Reardon was born on November 11, 2019 to Kiera and Jesse Reardon of Bowdoin, ME. Maternal grandparents Jim and Ricque Finucane of Bowdoinham, ME. Paternal grandparents Barry Reardon of Old Orchard Beach and Jane Picard of Old Orchard Beach, ME. Great grandparents, Beatrice Reardon of Saco, ME.

