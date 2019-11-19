Arrests

11/14 at 1:25 p.m. Robert Bingham, 64, of Arbor Avenue, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Arbor Avenue on a charge of probation violation.

11/15 at 12:03 p.m. Daniel McCarthy, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Monument Place.

11/16 at 6:26 p.m. Daniel Palmer, 51, of Hanson Drive, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Hanson Drive.

11/17 at 12:42 a.m. Andrew Bernier, 36, of Litchfield Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Mark McDonald on Union Park Road and charged with operating under the influence and violation of condition of release.

Summonses

11/12 at 8:44 a.m. Gina Lemire, 45, of Pittsfield, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

11/13 at 11:29 a.m. Eric Greene, 31, of Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

11/15 at 8:45 a.m. Savannah Parry, 21, of Munroe Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/11 at 8:08 a.m. Public service on Governors Way.

11/11 at 7:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Reed Street.

11/13 at 11:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Agway Drive.

11/13 at 12:08 p.m. Gas leak on Barrows Drive.

11/13 at 3:53 p.m. Mutual aid to Richmond.

11/16 at 11:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

11/17 at 6:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Green Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Nov. 11-18.

