BRUNSWICK – George James McConnon of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2019. He was 91 years of age. George was born August 6, 1928 in Boston, Mass. to Patrick J. McConnon and Mary E. Spizio. He liked to say he was Irish from the waist up and Italian from the waist down.

His early years were influenced by the great depression which ended when he was 11 years old. He attended the Boston Public Schools, then went to work for Sears in sales from 1945 to 1947.

He enlisted in the Army when he was 22 and was assigned to the 45th Infantry Division (Thunderbirds), 179th Infantry Regiment Heavy Tank Company, and fought in Korea as a tank commander for two years from 1951 to 1952, surviving many of the worst battles of the war. He received an Honorable Discharge as a Corporal in December of 1952 after earning the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.

He married after the war and had 3 children; Marise Marie McConnon, George McConnon Jr., and Martiella Ullman.

George worked in various sales jobs in the Massachusetts area including Sears-Boston, RCA, Thorp & Martin, and Addressograph-Multigraph.

He moved to Maine in 1976 where he worked for Texas Refinery Corporation roofing many buildings around the state, Sears-Brunswick, and finally the Navy Exchange in Brunswick until he retired in 2004. Through all his sales jobs he was rewarded for his salesmanship with trips all around the country, and the world.

George was active in retirement becoming a Life Member and a Commander of the DAV Lavallee Garrison Chapter 15 in Brunswick, Master Mason in the Bath Solar Star Lodge #14, and the American Legion. He was Awarded “Outstanding Disabled Veteran of the Year for Maine” in 2017.

He loved people, his VA PTSD brothers, his church family, wood working, country music and dancing.

George is survived by his three children; his grandchildren, Michael Ullman, Erik Ullman, Lisa Duhaime, and Jocelyn McConnon; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Bracket Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, followed by a funeral service at 2:00. Following the service, a reception will be held at the People’s Plus Maine facility at 35 Union St., Brunswick, ME.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Grace Reformed Baptist Church Building Fund

39 MacMillan Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

Honor Flight Maine

PO Box 1770

Portland, ME 04104

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous