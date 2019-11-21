PORTLAND – James “Jimmy” R. Hogan, formerly of Bath, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born in Bath on June 16, 1965, the son of James Hogan and Pamela J. (Brown) Pinkham.

Jimmy graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1984. While he enjoyed time spent outdoors, he was happiest on the water with a fishing pole in hand. He was employed as a carpenter for most of his life in Maine and Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by his father, James Hogan of Bath. He is survived by his parents, Harold “Bud” and Pamela Pinkham of Brunswick and Sally Hogan of Titusville, Fla.; children, Michael Hogan, Erica Hogan and their mother, Christan Greb of Pennsylvania; and siblings Warren Hogan, Nancy Pinkham Riggs, Lori Pinkham Martin, Heather Mitchell London and Allison Mitchell Stailing; as well as, an extended loving family.

A casual celebration of his life will be held from 12 To 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Bath Area Senior Center, Floral Street. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

The Bath Skate Park & Meetinghouse

c/o of Bath Recreation Department

4 Sheridan Rd.

Bath, 04530 or at www.bathskatepark.com/donate/

