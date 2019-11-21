WISCASSET – Kerry Roland Leeman, 63, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov.18, 2019 after years of health difficulties. Kerry was born in Bath on Feb. 24, 1956.

Kerry was a much-loved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was an active community member and a well-known man-about-town. Hardly could he go anywhere without seeing someone he knew and saying hello.

He worked hard his whole life, providing for his family and helping those he could. He joined the Army in the late 70’s and was proud of being a veteran for his country. Kerry worked at T&R, the City of Bath, and Maine Yankee in the 80’s and 90’s and continued working security at Maine Yankee into the new millennium until being put on disability for his health concerns; it did not slow him down. He happily worked for the Wiscasset Community Center for years after, where connecting with his community brought him companionship and joy. He was strong, generous, humble, loving and one of the kindest men ever to live. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for those he cared for. He always enjoyed a good joke (and a few bad jokes as well) and was always mischievous and playful with children. Nothing made him more proud than his granddaughters who called him Grucka. He loved being with his family, the New England Patriots, Christmas, BBQing, stock car racing, trucks, tractors and heavy equipment, classic rock, going to the fair with his family and reading westerns, war novels and crime and suspense novels.

Kerry was predeceased by his mother, Julia Ann Leeman (Bates) and his father, Roland Hayward Leeman. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Leeman Buczacz of Union and her husband Nathan Buczacz, his son, Anthony Leeman of Arrowsic and his wife Whitney Buonadonna; his sister, Cathy Pierce of Woolwich, his brother, Carroll Leeman of Augusta, his brother, Kevin Leeman of Lisbon, ex-wife and friend, Crystal Leeman; and his precious granddaughters, Evie and Vivienne Buczacz; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Wiscasset Community Center with light refreshments. The family requests stories or memories about Kerry in writing so that they may be collected for his granddaughters.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Midcoast Humane

Animal Shelter

190 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous