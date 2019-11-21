PHIPPSBURG – Margaret E. Wyman, 103, of Main Road, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hill House in Bath, where she had enjoyed their great care for the past two years.

Margaret (Marnie, Aunt Pean) was born on Nov. 2, 1916, the daughter of Ira D. and Margaret Elizabeth (Webber) Clough. She was educated in the Portland and Brunswick school systems and graduated from Brunswick High School 1935. During a time period when it was most common for women to be homemakers, Margaret was a career girl. She went to work for the state as a clerk typist, on New Year’s Day 1937, eventually rising to the position of Buyer for the state.

She retired after 38 years, and she and her husband moved from Augusta to Phippsburg, where she became active with the Phippsburg Historical Society, the Albert F. Totman Library, and the Bodwell Grange. Margaret was a talented seamstress, making both her professional wardrobe and many museum-quality doll clothes. A lifelong doll collector, Margaret amassed a prodigious doll collection; one of her baby dolls was even used in the opening scene of the movie, Message in a Bottle. Margaret was awarded the Boston Post Cane in 2014 as the most senior resident of Phippsburg.

On Oct. 11, 1942, Margaret married the great love of her life, Charles E. Wyman in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was currently stationed. Their marriage was filled with professional careers, sports, square dancing, and much travel and love.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 66 ½ years on April 14, 2009. She was also predeceased by her three sisters, Mildred Virginia (Clough) Rogers of Phippsburg, Clara Gertrude (Howland) Axe of Florida and Eunice May (Howland) Wilson of Brunswick; as well as two nieces, Margaret (Rogers) Doughty of Phippsburg and Patricia (Rogers) Albert of New Hampshire. She is survived by three nieces, Sharon A. Wilson-Barker of Dixmont, Deborah J. Wilson of Durham and Cynthia S. Wilson of Brunswick. She is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews, Suzanne (Doughty) Murray of West Bath, Jodi (Doughty) St. Onge of Phippsburg, Catherine Doughty of Otisfield, Warren Doughty, Jr. of Phippsburg, Benjamin Preble of Florida, Ami Albert of New Hampshire, Tara M. Barker of Camden, Caitlyn E. Barker of Dixmont, Hayley M. Barker of Bowdoinham, Tyler R. Bruce of Bowdoin and Tiffany D. Bruce of Richmond. She is also survived by many great-great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family wwwe.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Phippsburg Historical Society or

Chans Hospice or

the charity of one’s choice

