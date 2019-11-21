ORRINGTON – Robert Dayton Edwards, 76, died in Bangor in the early morning of Nov. 12, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Leominster, Mass., the youngest child of Charles W. and Fanni E. (Thompson) Edwards.

At the age of 4, he moved to New Portland, Maine with his family. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in New Portland. He earned a BS in Engineering Physics from the University of Maine at Orono in 1965. After college, he joined the Air National Guard and went to basic training at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, Texas. He continued in the Guard for 26 years, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, as Commander of the Air Guard unit in South Portland.

He started his civilian working career in 1965 at Factory Mutual in Foxboro, Mass., where he met and married Janet (Emerson) Edwards, who became the mother of his children, Michael and Christine. Returning to Maine, he was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, studying cavitation in submarines. He subsequently worked as an engineer at “SUPSHIP”, at Bath Iron Works, as a civilian contractor for the Navy. In that capacity, he worked on the Arleigh Burke Class of ships and had the opportunity to participate in sea trials. After a divorce, he married Jean (Shumway) Jackson. When he retired from Bath, he started a sharpening business, (WkdShrp), serving local hospitals and businesses. He also was employed as an engineer by John J. McMullen & Associates and part-time at L. L. Bean in Freeport and The Home Depot in Bangor.

For the past 13 years, Bob lived in Orrington, Maine. He assisted in operating the Senior League at Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington, and played golf with friends at several courses around Maine. He also played with the Eastern Maine Seniors and was a member of the Eastern Maine Camera Club.

Bob is survived by his companion, Elizabeth Look Champeon. During their life together, they traveled to England, Ireland, Florida, North Carolina, the Caribbean, Panama, Canada, Oregon and Alaska. He is survived by children Michael Edwards and wife Jennifer of South Berwick, daughter Christine Walters of St. Pete, Fla., stepchildren include Susan Jackson of Brunswick, Patricia and Todd Kramley of Edgecomb and Michael and Chris Jackson of Litchfield; grandchildren include Josh and Ryane Walters, A1C Cameron Edwards, Piper Edwards, Kristen Castonguay, Ethan Jackson, Justin, Taylor, and Josh Kramley, and Brianna Lawrence; great- grandchildren include Raegan Harbuck, Addison and Cameron Walters, Lincoln Croteau, Destiny and Kameron Lawrence, Avery Rose Hanna, and Simon and Everly Castonguay.

Bob is also survived by his sister Helen Atwood of New Portland; several nieces, nephews; grandnieces, grandnephews and their children of New Portland and Madison, Maine, and Connecticut; and by his Aunt Helen Bellevue of Leominster, Mass. He was predeceased by both parents, his brother Jim, sister-in-law Elaine, sister Joyce, brother-in-law Tom, brother- in-law Colby, and grandnephew Alex Atwood.

Bob enjoyed golf, photography, gardening and relaxing at camp. He was much loved by all of the family and by his many friends.

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington on Dec. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Interment will be in the Looks Point Cemetery, Jonesboro, Maine at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the Bangor Humane Society or: other charity of choice

