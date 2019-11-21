BRUNSWICK – Valencia L. Menard, 91, of Brunswick, passed into the loving arms of God on Nov.18, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and a host of people who loved and cherished her. She was born in Brunswick, Maine, on Dec. 25, 1927, to Arthur and Alma Pinette, the 15th of 16 children.

Valencia married Gerard O. Menard on May 6, 1950. They have two daughters, Elaine Perry and Lucie ‘Lee’ Caesar and a son, Gregory Menard, six grandchildren, Matthew Lafreniere and his wife, Mary Ellen, Adam Caesar, Maegan Kelly and her husband, Ryan, Mary Menard, Emily Luongo and her husband, Jeremy, and Andrew Menard, and great- grandchildren, Lola and Jude Lafreniere and Gavin Caesar.

She is survived by her husband and their family, loving in-laws, a sister Denise Lebrun and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Val is predeceased by brothers Laurier, Robert, Richard, David and Maxime and sisters Cecile, Marie Laure, Therese, Lorina, Rachel, Marcelle, Celine, Angela, and Gloria.

Valencia retired from Bowdoin College after 25 years, after which she volunteered many years for the Brunswick food pantry. She was a life-long communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Third Order of Mary.

Val lived her life as a beacon of God’s light. She was generous, kind, devoted and always concerned about the welfare of others. Her nickname as a child was ‘Petit Coeur’, french for little heart, and she daily lived up to the loving nature of her name. She was a gracious hostess, renowned for her culinary skills and was honored by Yankee Magazine as “Best Cook in Town” in April, 2012.

She greeted everyone with a “hi, hi, hi” a smile, a hug and an invitation to “sit and eat”. Her light touched so many lives and she will be missed terribly.

Viewing will be on Friday, Nov 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Demers Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St John’s Baptist Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick, followed by a reception that will be announced at Mass.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

St. John’s School

Brunswick, Maine

