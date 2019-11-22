BRADENTON, FL – John Denis Elliott, 84, of Freedom Village, Bradenton Fla., formerly of North Redington Beach, Fla. and Brunswick, Maine, passed away Nov. 17, 2019.

He was born in Nottinghamshire, England to the late John Henry and Throna Elliott/Murkin in 1935 to a family of nine siblings, John being the youngest. He attended schools in both England and United States where he received his Masters in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Northern Illinois University while married to the late Patricia Mary Elliott whom he met while still a teenager in England.

Upon moving to Toronto, Canada, he worked for several engineering companies such as Boise Cascade and Massey Ferguson that took him all over the world including Peru, Hong Kong, Turkey and Japan among several other countries. John started his own engineering firm, Enterprise Engineering in 1973 in Putney, Vt. that specialized in Pulp and Paper, Mechanical and Electrical engineering projects.

In 1984, he and his family moved to Brunswick, Maine, where he found his love for triathlons, skiing, marathons and kayaking. A very active outdoorsman, he completed 83 triathlons, hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and loved to race anything his feet touched in the New England and Florida area, his biggest accomplishment qualifying for the Hawaii Ironman. His love and passion for engineering gave him opportunities to teach and give lectures all around the New England area including Harvard, Cornell and MIT.

In 2009, he married predeceased Waltraud [Jo] Gudrun Elliott, where they traveled thru the United States, Canada and several European countries while visiting family members and learning about different cultures. He and Jo moved to Bradenton in 2014 from North Redington Beach, Fla. and he was a former member of the Church by the Sea in Madeira Beach.

He was predeceased by his wife, Waltraud ‘’Jo’’; his son, Kenneth J.; and his grandson, Derek. He is survived by his sons, Steven Elliott, David Elliott, Ian Elliott and Robert Elliott; grandchildren, Jonathon, Daniel, Jesse, Amy, Ethan, Devin and Eva; and six great-grandchildren.

As John enters into eternal life, he requested a private burial and funeral.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Arrangements were provided by the Brown and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the local hospice, in the name of John Elliott at Tidewell Hospice, online at www.tidewell.org or by calling 1-800-959-4291, ext. 7597

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous